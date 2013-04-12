vp
Women to Watch 2021: Carol Yeung, Golin
Yeung is a natural at retaining clients and scoring new wins, and her portfolio of accounts alone amounts to just over 40% of total agency revenue.
Jeff Cheong promoted to VP of Tribal Worldwide Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC – Tribal Worldwide Asia-Pacific has promoted Jeff Cheong to the position of vice-president of Tribal Worldwide Asia, a newly created role.
Analytics firm Qlikview hires VP of marketing for Asia-Pacific from Oracle
SINGAPORE - User analytics firm Qliktech has hired Sandeep Pal as vice-president of marketing for Asia-Pacific including Japan.
Former H+K exec brought in to lead APCO’s Shanghai office
SHANGHAI - Frances Sun, former senior vice-president at Hill+Knowlton Strategies China, has joined APCO Worldwide as managing director of the firm’s Shanghai office.
OgilvyOne promotes Gao Yan, Doug Schiff to national roles
BEIJING - OgilvyOne China has expanded the previously Beijing-focused roles of Gao Yan (pictured left) and Doug Schiff (pictured right) in two senior promotions, both effective immediately.
Motorola VP of marketing Andrew Morley relocates out of Singapore
SINGAPORE - Andrew Morley (pictured), vice-president of marketing for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Asia at mobile manufacturer Motorola, has relocated out of Singapore.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins