YouTube and TikTok account for 90% of streaming minutes in SEA
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Netflix and Viu lead among the premium services that account for 10% of traffic, but Disney captured 43% of new subscriptions in Q1, according to Media Partners Asia.
PCCW Media’s Viu continues aggressive expansion with Singapore debut
SINGAPORE - With Korean content as a main draw, PCCW Media Group has launched its over-the-top (OTT) service Viu in Singapore three months after launching in Hong Kong, continuing its expansion ambitions in the region.
PCCW Media launches OTT video service Viu, offers rapid subtitling
HONG KONG - Viu, a new over-the-top (OTT) platform launched yesterday by HK Television Entertainment (HKTVE), a subsidiary of telecommunications company PCCW, aims to compete with not only broadcast TV but also video piracy through the use of agile 'windowing' and rapid subtitling into Chinese.
