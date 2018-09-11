Search
visual search
1 day ago
Could visual search tech improve online sales by 30%?
It could, by helping users find products at the speed of sight, according to a report from Delvify.
Sep 11, 2018
Visual search: The natural evolution in how we seek information
If a brand isn’t comprehensively representing products through imagery, it risks not getting found in the discovery and inspiration phase, and failing to efficiently convert users.
Mar 5, 2018
Microsoft launches Custom Vision and Bing Entity Search
A series of AI offerings from Microsoft target advertisers beginning digital transformations.
Nov 13, 2015
Making images shoppable with visual search
The world of 'Buyable Pins' and 'Shop Now' buttons just got more exciting this week with social discovery engine, Pinterest, announcing its new "crazy-fun" visual search.
