visual search

Could visual search tech improve online sales by 30%?
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Could visual search tech improve online sales by 30%?

It could, by helping users find products at the speed of sight, according to a report from Delvify.

Visual search: The natural evolution in how we seek information
Sep 11, 2018
Charlie Davison

Visual search: The natural evolution in how we seek information

If a brand isn’t comprehensively representing products through imagery, it risks not getting found in the discovery and inspiration phase, and failing to efficiently convert users.

Microsoft launches Custom Vision and Bing Entity Search
Mar 5, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Microsoft launches Custom Vision and Bing Entity Search

A series of AI offerings from Microsoft target advertisers beginning digital transformations.

Making images shoppable with visual search
Nov 13, 2015
Oliver Tan

Making images shoppable with visual search

The world of 'Buyable Pins' and 'Shop Now' buttons just got more exciting this week with social discovery engine, Pinterest, announcing its new "crazy-fun" visual search.

