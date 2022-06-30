virtual influencers

Search
Coding feelings: How AI is edging toward empathy
As artificial intelligence gets better at understanding and engaging with humans, what ethical considerations could marketers confront?
Jun 30, 2022
AI-driven synthetic media: Too real for comfort?
Companies are creating evermore realistic virtual humans—but experts in the region tell us if brands and consumers are ready to embrace this level of fake. We also explore the ethical and regulatory considerations.
