Search
virtual events
Aug 17, 2020
Virtual events: Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works
These three challenges of delivering online events threaten ROI. The VP of Pico+ talks through strategies and examples for overcoming them to create effective experiences online.
Jul 8, 2020
How to avoid webinar fatigue and improve lead generation from virtual events
Personal touches, adding some cinematic production value and collecting the right data are key says the GM of a Hong Kong activation firm.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins