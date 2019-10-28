vikas mehta
Mullen Lintas CEO Vikas Mehta quits
Mehta has been associated with the group for more than 13 years.
VIDEO: Lowe's Vikas Mehta on Southeast Asia's award-winning form
SINGAPORE – Following Southeast Asia’s strong showing at Cannes Lions, Campaign speaks with Lowe Asia-Pacific’s regional growth officer Vikas Mehta.
Lowe Vietnam names new MD
SINGAPORE – Lowe Vietnam has named Michel Borelli as its new managing director. Borelli has previously headed Ogilvy in both the Vietnam and Indonesia markets.
Lowe + Partners names Vikas Mehta regional growth officer
ASIA-PACIFIC - Vikas Mehta has been named regional growth officer for Asia-Pacific in addition to his role as Lowe Vietnam managing director.
Lowe Vietnam wins Vietnamobile creative account
HANOI - Vietnam’s fastest growing telco has appointed Lowe as its creative agency in the Vietnamese market.
Lowe Vietnam appoints Bikramjeet Ghosh as ECD
HO CHI MINH CITY - Lowe Vietnam has appointed Bikramjeet Ghosh (pictured) as executive creative director.
