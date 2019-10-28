vikas mehta

Mullen Lintas CEO Vikas Mehta quits
Oct 28, 2019
Campaign India Team

Mullen Lintas CEO Vikas Mehta quits

Mehta has been associated with the group for more than 13 years.

VIDEO: Lowe's Vikas Mehta on Southeast Asia's award-winning form
Jul 6, 2011
Unknown Unknown

VIDEO: Lowe's Vikas Mehta on Southeast Asia's award-winning form

SINGAPORE – Following Southeast Asia’s strong showing at Cannes Lions, Campaign speaks with Lowe Asia-Pacific’s regional growth officer Vikas Mehta.

Lowe Vietnam names new MD
Jun 27, 2011
Racheal Lee

Lowe Vietnam names new MD

SINGAPORE – Lowe Vietnam has named Michel Borelli as its new managing director. Borelli has previously headed Ogilvy in both the Vietnam and Indonesia markets.

Lowe + Partners names Vikas Mehta regional growth officer
Feb 11, 2011
Staff Reporters

Lowe + Partners names Vikas Mehta regional growth officer

ASIA-PACIFIC - Vikas Mehta has been named regional growth officer for Asia-Pacific in addition to his role as Lowe Vietnam managing director.

Lowe Vietnam wins Vietnamobile creative account
Sep 27, 2010
Staff Reporters

Lowe Vietnam wins Vietnamobile creative account

HANOI - Vietnam’s fastest growing telco has appointed Lowe as its creative agency in the Vietnamese market.

Lowe Vietnam appoints Bikramjeet Ghosh as ECD
Mar 19, 2010
Asiya Bakht

Lowe Vietnam appoints Bikramjeet Ghosh as ECD

HO CHI MINH CITY - Lowe Vietnam has appointed Bikramjeet Ghosh (pictured) as executive creative director.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia