Bessemer Venture Partners hires Shannon Brayton as first CMO
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

he tech-sector veteran will lead marketing and communications at the venture capital firm.

Havas launches growth accelerator for post-Series A startups in Australia
Sep 20, 2016
Gabey Goh

New venture arm to embrace growth-stage startups and find commercial opportunities.

The unpaved road of agency investing
Jul 22, 2015
Barry Lustig

In this guest post, Barry Lustig, partner of strategy consultancy Cormorant Group, interviews Rick Webb, co-founder of The Barbarian Group, on his views on communications agencies and their venture investments.

Russian VC firm eyes $50 million SEA investment
Feb 13, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE – Moscow-based venture capital firm Ru-Net has teamed with SEA-based Digital Media Partners, with plans to invest $50 million in the sub-region.

