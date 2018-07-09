Search
Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group
French group has surpassed Omnicom and WPP.
Jul 9, 2018
Xiaomi's poor IPO may have little bearing on its consumer brand equity
Is Xiaomi a smartphone brand? Is it a hardware ecosystem incubator? Is it an internet company? Confused investors did not buy into Xiaomi's narrative, but its intangible brand equity remains, experts posit.
Nov 15, 2011
Interbrand appoints new global director of brand valuation
LONDON - Brand consultancy Interbrand has appointed Michael Rocha as global director of brand valuation, based at the company's London office.
