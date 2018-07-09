valuation

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group
10 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

French group has surpassed Omnicom and WPP.

Xiaomi's poor IPO may have little bearing on its consumer brand equity
Jul 9, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Xiaomi's poor IPO may have little bearing on its consumer brand equity

Is Xiaomi a smartphone brand? Is it a hardware ecosystem incubator? Is it an internet company? Confused investors did not buy into Xiaomi's narrative, but its intangible brand equity remains, experts posit.

Interbrand appoints new global director of brand valuation
Nov 15, 2011
Staff Reporters

Interbrand appoints new global director of brand valuation

LONDON - Brand consultancy Interbrand has appointed Michael Rocha as global director of brand valuation, based at the company's London office.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

2 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

4 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

5 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

7 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

8 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

9 Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations