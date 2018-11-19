urban

Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities

The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.

Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China
Nov 19, 2018
Dennis Potgraven

Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China

Brands have a choice: Cater to the mindless consumers of old and keep adding to economic and ecological issues, or focus on creating products and services that help people feel good about the things they buy.

Sun Art extends grocery-share lead on Wal-Mart and Carrefour in China
Mar 5, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Sun Art extends grocery-share lead on Wal-Mart and Carrefour in China

SHANGHAI - According to CTR's latest Kantar Worldpanel data, Western retailers are struggling to gain share against the Sun Art Group, which has seen strong growth driven by the opening of 50 new Auchan and RT-Mart stores during 2013.

BOOK EXCERPT: Unravelling the notion of authenticity in China
Dec 14, 2012
Michael Griffiths

BOOK EXCERPT: Unravelling the notion of authenticity in China

A new book, 'Consumers and Individuals in China: Standing Out, Fitting In' by Michael B. Griffiths, director of ethnography at Ogilvy & Mather Greater China, reflects on Chinese reality and challenges many a preconceived idea that its people are not ‘real’ individuals.

CHINA REPORT: Lower-tier cities and untapped rural gold
Sep 18, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CHINA REPORT: Lower-tier cities and untapped rural gold

Marketers need to shake off the assumption that rural consumers will come to brands in urban centres, and start thinking of reaching out to them.

Rural consumers in China clock more online hours than thought
Oct 14, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Rural consumers in China clock more online hours than thought

BEIJING - Starcom MediaVest Group has unveiled detailed research that sheds light on the importance of digital in the lives of Chinese consumers in lower-tier cities.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

2 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

3 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

5 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

6 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

7 Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

8 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

9 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

10 R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director