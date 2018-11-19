urban
Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.
Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China
Brands have a choice: Cater to the mindless consumers of old and keep adding to economic and ecological issues, or focus on creating products and services that help people feel good about the things they buy.
Sun Art extends grocery-share lead on Wal-Mart and Carrefour in China
SHANGHAI - According to CTR's latest Kantar Worldpanel data, Western retailers are struggling to gain share against the Sun Art Group, which has seen strong growth driven by the opening of 50 new Auchan and RT-Mart stores during 2013.
BOOK EXCERPT: Unravelling the notion of authenticity in China
A new book, 'Consumers and Individuals in China: Standing Out, Fitting In' by Michael B. Griffiths, director of ethnography at Ogilvy & Mather Greater China, reflects on Chinese reality and challenges many a preconceived idea that its people are not ‘real’ individuals.
CHINA REPORT: Lower-tier cities and untapped rural gold
Marketers need to shake off the assumption that rural consumers will come to brands in urban centres, and start thinking of reaching out to them.
Rural consumers in China clock more online hours than thought
BEIJING - Starcom MediaVest Group has unveiled detailed research that sheds light on the importance of digital in the lives of Chinese consumers in lower-tier cities.
