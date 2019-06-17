united states
Agencies rally support for Asian-American employees
Agencies show solidarity with AAPI employees as anti-Asian hate crimes rise in The US.
Huawei CEO: Trade war puts $30 billion of revenue at risk
“I think both sides will suffer," Ren Zhengfei said. "No one will win.”
Singapore EDB calls PR pitch in several regions
SINGAPORE - Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) has called PR pitches in Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Japan.
Tourism Authority of Thailand launches first-ever TV commercial in US
BANGKOK - Hoping to entice travelers who would otherwise visit closer destinations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has unveiled an integrated campaign in the United States, including its first-ever TV commercial in the country.
JWT and MediaCom land $200m global US tourism account
NEW YORK CITY - JWT New York is to lead a global marketing campaign for the US after winning a pitch against two undisclosed agencies.
Asian cities boast with the fastest internet speeds globally : Akamai
ASIA-PACIFIC – Asian cities dominate the top 100 lists of average connection speeds globally, with 61 cities located in Japan, 12 in South Korea and Hong Kong, according to the State of the Internet Q1 Asia-Pacific report by Akamai Technologies.
