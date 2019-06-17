united states

Agencies rally support for Asian-American employees
16 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Agencies rally support for Asian-American employees

Agencies show solidarity with AAPI employees as anti-Asian hate crimes rise in The US.

Huawei CEO: Trade war puts $30 billion of revenue at risk
Jun 17, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Huawei CEO: Trade war puts $30 billion of revenue at risk

“I think both sides will suffer," Ren Zhengfei said. "No one will win.”

Singapore EDB calls PR pitch in several regions
Jan 7, 2014
Racheal Lee

Singapore EDB calls PR pitch in several regions

SINGAPORE - Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) has called PR pitches in Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Japan.

Tourism Authority of Thailand launches first-ever TV commercial in US
Nov 13, 2013
Racheal Lee

Tourism Authority of Thailand launches first-ever TV commercial in US

BANGKOK - Hoping to entice travelers who would otherwise visit closer destinations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has unveiled an integrated campaign in the United States, including its first-ever TV commercial in the country.

JWT and MediaCom land $200m global US tourism account
Aug 24, 2011
Daniel Farey-Jones

JWT and MediaCom land $200m global US tourism account

NEW YORK CITY - JWT New York is to lead a global marketing campaign for the US after winning a pitch against two undisclosed agencies.

Asian cities boast with the fastest internet speeds globally : Akamai
Jul 29, 2010
Jane Leung

Asian cities boast with the fastest internet speeds globally : Akamai

ASIA-PACIFIC – Asian cities dominate the top 100 lists of average connection speeds globally, with 61 cities located in Japan, 12 in South Korea and Hong Kong, according to the State of the Internet Q1 Asia-Pacific report by Akamai Technologies.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

3 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

4 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

5 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

6 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

7 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

8 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

9 Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

10 Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure