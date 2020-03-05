unconscious bias
Catalyst continues to tackle unconscious gender bias with #BiasCorrect 2.0
"The response to last year's #BiasCorrect campaign confirmed that many people are unaware of the impact of unconscious gender bias in the workplace."
20 equality actions everyone should take by 2020
The APAC CEO of Wunderman Thompson, Annette Male, outlines 20 actions she thinks adland should take to move the needle on equality and diversity in the workplace, from policies on harassment to pay parity.
Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.
“It's Not That Hard” to make unconscious bias front of mind
Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand worked with a group of C-level bosses to drive inclusion in workplaces by highlighting how easy it is to avoid bias, in a campaign for International Women's Day.
4 key takeaways from the Women Leading Change conference
One year on from Campaign's inaugural gender diversity study, there's still an enormous amount of work to do.
Gender equality survey results show change isn't happening fast enough
Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar's investigation into perceptions of gender in APAC media and marketing finds that while awareness of gender issues has improved, change isn't fast or visible enough — and sexual harassment is not a small problem.
