Search
ua
Feb 10, 2020
Why player profiles are key to winning over gamers with Facebook ads
Instead of focusing creative testing on elements to create an ad with the largest appeal, adjust video ads based on what motivates different users.
Apr 29, 2019
Best ad formats for acquiring high-quality gamers
Tried-and-true display and native ads work, but it’s also critical to start experimenting with in-app ad trends around rewarded, video and playables to catch users' attention.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins