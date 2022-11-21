tuvalu

From despair to digital hope, The Monkeys talk Tuvalu's Titanium triumph
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

CANNES LIONS 2023: "Minister Kofe compared the fate of Tuvalu to a terminal cancer diagnosis, and with limited time, you are forced to think about what's important," says the chief creative officer of The Monkeys on the award-winning Tuvalu campaign that saves its sovereignty one pixel at a time.

When an island sinks, it rises in the metaverse
Nov 21, 2022
Ad Nut

In a dramatic campaign for Pacific Island nation Tuvalu, The Monkeys creates an entire digital nation in an attempt to save the real thing.

