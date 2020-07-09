top 1000 brands

Welcome to Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2020
Jul 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

Welcome to Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2020

After Campaign Asia-Pacific members enjoyed a preview last week, registered users can now dig into Asia-Pacific's largest annual assessment of consumer brand sentiment.

Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking arrives today
Jul 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking arrives today

Will Samsung retain its #1 spot? Will the new messaging app category propel social-media brands ahead? Get ready for Asia-Pacific's largest annual assessment of consumer brand sentiment.

India: Sky-high shopping confidence but a slowdown in FMCG
Jul 29, 2019
Nielsen

India: Sky-high shopping confidence but a slowdown in FMCG

Amid the general good news on India's economy, there are a few sticking points—most notably around growing unemployment.

Hong Kong seeks home comforts, self-care
Jul 22, 2019
Matthew Miller

Hong Kong seeks home comforts, self-care

Brands selling home appliances, personal care and comfort food earned higher affinity from Hong Kong consumers in this year's top 100 ranking. We asked in-market experts to analyse some of the moves.

Stalwart locals reign in HK, and enjoy surprising loyalty
Jul 22, 2019
Matthew Miller

Hong Kong's favourite local brands tend to be a bit long in the tooth.

Hong Kong's favourite local brands tend to be a bit long in the tooth.

Showing Hong Kong some love, without irking the mainland
Jul 22, 2019
Matthew Miller

Showing Hong Kong some love, without irking the mainland

Hong Kong people want their identity and culture to be recognised. But given differing viewpoints among mainland consumers, that can be a tricky tightrope act for brands.

