top 1000 brands
Welcome to Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2020
After Campaign Asia-Pacific members enjoyed a preview last week, registered users can now dig into Asia-Pacific's largest annual assessment of consumer brand sentiment.
Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking arrives today
Will Samsung retain its #1 spot? Will the new messaging app category propel social-media brands ahead? Get ready for Asia-Pacific's largest annual assessment of consumer brand sentiment.
India: Sky-high shopping confidence but a slowdown in FMCG
Amid the general good news on India's economy, there are a few sticking points—most notably around growing unemployment.
Hong Kong seeks home comforts, self-care
Brands selling home appliances, personal care and comfort food earned higher affinity from Hong Kong consumers in this year's top 100 ranking. We asked in-market experts to analyse some of the moves.
Stalwart locals reign in HK, and enjoy surprising loyalty
Hong Kong's favourite local brands tend to be a bit long in the tooth.
Showing Hong Kong some love, without irking the mainland
Hong Kong people want their identity and culture to be recognised. But given differing viewpoints among mainland consumers, that can be a tricky tightrope act for brands.
