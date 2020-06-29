tobacco
WHO concerned by Big Tobacco-funded 'aggressive PR effort' during pandemic
The World Health Organization has warned that a “front group” for the tobacco industry and its PR agencies are taking advantage of the coronavirus to fund research on tobacco users.
'Big Tobacco' using COVID-19 messaging and influencers to market products
An analysis of social media and influencer posts found evidence of tobacco companies using #StayAtHome hashtags, creative and giveaways – including branded masks – to market e-cigarettes, vapes and heated tobacco products.
Cannes Lions slammed for placing Philip Morris on Good Track
Company has its own space and programme of events at festival.
Why PMI is doubling down on wooing Cannes
From Wyclef Jean to Cindy Gallop to its massive beach house, the tobacco company really, really wants to tap the creative community to help it give the cigarette alternatives story consumer traction.
WHO shines spotlight on F1 and calls for enforcement of tobacco marketing bans
Comments follow series of high-profile F1 sponsorship deals recently.
'I didn't expect this to be easy': Marian Salzman on joining Philip Morris
Salzman believes leaving Havas to be global head of comms for a tobacco company was the "chance of a lifetime". She might even convince you.
