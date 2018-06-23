titanium

APAC shortlisted for 4 Titanium Lions
Staff Reporters

APAC shortlisted for 4 Titanium Lions

Another six APAC campaigns were shortlisted for Glass Lions and four more for Innovation Lions as the first special awards shortlists are released from Cannes.

Titanium & Special award winners: APAC's 'Palau Pledge' wins top honour at Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 23, 2018
Staff Reporters

Titanium & Special award winners: APAC’s ‘Palau Pledge’ wins top honour at Cannes Lions 2018

The campaign to save a tiny island nation’s precious ecosystem has notched up a third Grand Prix.

DDB head Bob Scarpelli to head up Cannes Lions Titanium & Integrated jury
Jan 22, 2010
Staff Reporters

DDB head Bob Scarpelli to head up Cannes Lions Titanium & Integrated jury

LONDON - The Titanium and Integrated jury, awarding breakthrough ideas and the best integrated campaigns, will be chaired by Bob Scarpelli, DDB Worldwide's chairman and chief creative officer.

