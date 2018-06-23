Search
1 day ago
APAC shortlisted for 4 Titanium Lions
Another six APAC campaigns were shortlisted for Glass Lions and four more for Innovation Lions as the first special awards shortlists are released from Cannes.
Jun 23, 2018
Titanium & Special award winners: APAC’s ‘Palau Pledge’ wins top honour at Cannes Lions 2018
The campaign to save a tiny island nation’s precious ecosystem has notched up a third Grand Prix.
Jan 22, 2010
DDB head Bob Scarpelli to head up Cannes Lions Titanium & Integrated jury
LONDON - The Titanium and Integrated jury, awarding breakthrough ideas and the best integrated campaigns, will be chaired by Bob Scarpelli, DDB Worldwide's chairman and chief creative officer.
