Advertising Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

APAC shortlisted for 4 Titanium Lions

Another six APAC campaigns were shortlisted for Glass Lions and four more for Innovation Lions as the first special awards shortlists are released from Cannes.

'The First Digital Nation' is shortlisted for a Titanium and Innovation Lion
'The First Digital Nation' is shortlisted for a Titanium and Innovation Lion

Cannes Lions has released has released its first awards shortlists for 2023 in the special categories of  Glass: The Lion for Change, Titanium and Innovation. Early out of the gate, Australia leads with four nominations, while Korea, New Zealand, India and Japan each have two. 

Cheil Worldwide's 'Knock Knock' campaign and The Monkeys' 'First Digital Nation' campaigns were selected in multiple categories. 

Among the coveted Titanium Lions for game-changing creativity, four Asia Pacific entries have earned a place on the shortlist from Korea, New Zealand, Australia and Japan:

  • 'Knock Knock' by Cheil Worldwide in Seoul for the Korean National Police Agency
  • 'The Last Performance' by Special Auckland for Partners Life 
  • 'The First Digital Nation' by The Monkeys (Accenture Song) in Sydney for The Government of Tuvalu
  • 'Well-Being Index' by Dentsu Tokyo for Nikkei Inc.

Six APAC campaigns were shortlisted for Glass: The Lion for Change, from Korea, Australia, India Singapore, New Zealand and Thailand.

Four more APAC campaigns made the cut for the Innovation Lions shortlist from India, Japan and two from Australia:

  • 'The First Digital Nation' by The Monkeys (Accenture Song) in Sydney for The Government of Tuvalu
  • 'Resilience Road' by Leo Burnett Sydney for Suncorp 
  • 'Lay's Smart Farm' by Leo Burnett Mumbai for Lay's 
  • 'Shellmet' by TBWA/Hakuhodo Tokyo for Koushi Chemical Industry
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

3 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

4 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

5 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

6 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Improving on paying for performance

7 Improving on paying for performance

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

8 Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

9 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

10 From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

Related Articles

Cannes Lions: The big agency winners since 2018
The Knowledge
May 31, 2023
Maria Iu

Cannes Lions: The big agency winners since 2018

Titanium & Special award winners: APAC’s ‘Palau Pledge’ wins top honour at Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 23, 2018
Staff Reporters

Titanium & Special award winners: APAC’s ‘Palau ...

Winning a Cannes Lions award as a Ukrainian agency in 2022
Aug 4, 2022
Ilia Anufrienko

Winning a Cannes Lions award as a Ukrainian agency ...

Spikes Asia announces 2023 Innovation shortlist
Feb 16, 2023
Campaign Staff

Spikes Asia announces 2023 Innovation shortlist

Just Published

Cannes Lions 2023: Judges must raise the standard on purpose work, creatives say
10 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Cannes Lions 2023: Judges must raise the standard ...

Purpose work will still be prominent this year, but it needs more scrutiny in the judging room, creatives agree.

Target ranked as top brand in support of LGBTQIA+ community
10 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Target ranked as top brand in support of LGBTQIA+ ...

The survey took place after Target removed some items from its Pride merchandise following a backlash.

Clean Creatives pitches in on anti-Shell movement
10 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Clean Creatives pitches in on anti-Shell movement

Group released a guide on pushing back against agencies pitching for the Shell global media account.

Advice to LGBTQ+ friendly brands: be prepared
10 hours ago
Jon Pollard

Advice to LGBTQ+ friendly brands: be prepared

Pride can sometimes come before a fall.