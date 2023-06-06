APAC shortlisted for 4 Titanium Lions

Cannes Lions has released has released its first awards shortlists for 2023 in the special categories of Glass: The Lion for Change, Titanium and Innovation. Early out of the gate, Australia leads with four nominations, while Korea, New Zealand, India and Japan each have two.

Cheil Worldwide's 'Knock Knock' campaign and The Monkeys' 'First Digital Nation' campaigns were selected in multiple categories.

Among the coveted Titanium Lions for game-changing creativity, four Asia Pacific entries have earned a place on the shortlist from Korea, New Zealand, Australia and Japan:

'Knock Knock' by Cheil Worldwide in Seoul for the Korean National Police Agency

'The Last Performance' by Special Auckland for Partners Life

'The First Digital Nation' by The Monkeys (Accenture Song) in Sydney for The Government of Tuvalu

'Well-Being Index' by Dentsu Tokyo for Nikkei Inc.

Six APAC campaigns were shortlisted for Glass: The Lion for Change, from Korea, Australia, India Singapore, New Zealand and Thailand.

Four more APAC campaigns made the cut for the Innovation Lions shortlist from India, Japan and two from Australia: