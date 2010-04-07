tide

P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth

Home care and grooming segments drive growth, as the consumer goods giant reports a 7% increase in marketing spend in the second quarter of its fiscal year.

Din over Rin could herald new wave of 'controversy brands'
Apr 7, 2010
Santosh Desai

Din over Rin could herald new wave of 'controversy brands'

Rin, Unilever's mass-market detergent brand, has just unleashed a frontal attack on Tide, and the media is abuzz with talk of a marketing war between Unilever and P&G.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

2 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

3 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

4 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

5 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

6 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

7 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

8 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

10 Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid