1 day ago
P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth
Home care and grooming segments drive growth, as the consumer goods giant reports a 7% increase in marketing spend in the second quarter of its fiscal year.
Apr 7, 2010
Din over Rin could herald new wave of 'controversy brands'
Rin, Unilever's mass-market detergent brand, has just unleashed a frontal attack on Tide, and the media is abuzz with talk of a marketing war between Unilever and P&G.
