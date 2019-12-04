Search
Dec 4, 2019
Time's up for TicToc as Bloomberg renames video news network
Network name sounds similar to a certain social media platform.
Apr 18, 2018
TicToc for Bloomberg launches in Asia
TicToc by Bloomberg offers advertisers a lowered barrier to entry to associate their brand with premium content and audiences of the financial software and data media company.
Dec 19, 2017
Bloomberg launches 24-hour Twitter news network
TicToc squarely aimed at today’s on-the-move, mobile news readers.
