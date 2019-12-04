tictoc

Time's up for TicToc as Bloomberg renames video news network
Dec 4, 2019
Emmet McGonagle

Time's up for TicToc as Bloomberg renames video news network

Network name sounds similar to a certain social media platform.

TicToc for Bloomberg launches in Asia
Apr 18, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

TicToc for Bloomberg launches in Asia

TicToc by Bloomberg offers advertisers a lowered barrier to entry to associate their brand with premium content and audiences of the financial software and data media company.

Bloomberg launches 24-hour Twitter news network
Dec 19, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Bloomberg launches 24-hour Twitter news network

TicToc squarely aimed at today’s on-the-move, mobile news readers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia