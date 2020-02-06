the star

The Star takes to publishing news on billboards in Malaysia
Feb 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Billboard-sized photo headlines during peak commutes a 'first' for Malaysia as news publisher aims to reach a wider audience.

Aegis Media' Roy Tan leaves for The Star Malaysia
Sep 25, 2013
Emily Tan

KUALA LUMPUR - Roy Tan, chief integration officer at Jumptank, Aegis Media's 'innovation catalyst' will be joining The Star Publications as its group GM of digital.

Mother's Day marketing approaches
May 8, 2013
Benjamin Li

In case you are an ungrateful son or daughter and have forgotten, this Sunday is Mother's Day. Campaign Asia found a handful of brands in the region that have tied more (or less) traditional marketing to the holiday this year.

Rapp KL reputedly behind controversial Malaysian political ads
Apr 25, 2013
Racheal Lee

KUALA LUMPUR - Marketing agency Rapp Kuala Lumpur is said to be the agency behind controversial print election ads for political party, the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA).

UPDATE: Ho Kay Tat returns to The Edge as group CEO and publisher
Nov 21, 2012
Emily Tan

MALAYSIA - Ho Kay Tat, group managing director and CEO of Malaysia's leading English daily The Star, has resigned and is returning to helm English business weekly The Edge.

MyStarJob.com launches mobile app
Jul 12, 2011
Racheal Lee

KUALA LUMPUR – The Star media group’s online job portal, MyStarJob.com, has released its mobile platform.

