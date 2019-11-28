thanksgiving

Taiwanese-American Eddie Huang breathes new life and diversity into Thanksgiving
Nov 28, 2019
Michael Heusner

Taiwanese-American Eddie Huang breathes new life and diversity into Thanksgiving

"While a few missed the mac and cheese, chopsticks were wielded and minds were opened."

The world's biggest retail events, ranked and rated
Jun 25, 2019
Olivia Parker

The world's biggest retail events, ranked and rated

Long-established peak-selling periods like Christmas now have major competition from a host of “shopping events”, which usually involve heavy discounts. But as China’s Singles Day, the largest of these, proves, the future of all shopping is set to go way beyond holiday promotions and daily deals.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia