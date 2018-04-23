text
SMS marketing: Using an old-school channel for new-school engagement
SMS marketing can still be a valuable tool for brands to engage and help consumers if mass push campaigns are limited, says this MD of Hylink.
No, a keyboard app can't 'prevent tragedy from depression'
Samsung and BBDO claim a new keyboard app performs a kind of emotional autocorrect. But the companies have gone too far in their claims, and the tool doesn't seem to work very well either.
Millward Brown launches first automatic Chinese text-analysis tool for social-media research
BEIJING - The need for swift and accurate processing of a huge amount of feedback from consumers has become imperative for market researchers, and this has led Millward Brown, in conjunction with Eucita, to come up the first text-analysis tool adapted for Chinese-speaking regions.
Text 100's Aedhmar Hynes on the importance of digital PR
SINGAPORE – Aedhmar Hynes, CEO of Text 100 International, recently sat down with Campaign to discuss why a digital presence and a sound digital communications strategy is vital for companies today.
Fox International appoints Text 100 as its PR agency in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - Fox International Channels (FIC) has appointed Text 100 as its PR agency to promote and strengthen its brands in Malaysia
Mega mall VivoCity selects Text 100 for PR in Xi'an
BEIJING – Text 100 China has been appointed as the public relations agency for the opening of Asian mega mall VivoCity in Xi’an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
