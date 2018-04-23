text

SMS marketing: Using an old-school channel for new-school engagement
1 day ago
Humphrey Ho

SMS marketing can still be a valuable tool for brands to engage and help consumers if mass push campaigns are limited, says this MD of Hylink.

No, a keyboard app can't 'prevent tragedy from depression'
Apr 23, 2018
Matthew Miller

Samsung and BBDO claim a new keyboard app performs a kind of emotional autocorrect. But the companies have gone too far in their claims, and the tool doesn't seem to work very well either.

Millward Brown launches first automatic Chinese text-analysis tool for social-media research
Aug 30, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - The need for swift and accurate processing of a huge amount of feedback from consumers has become imperative for market researchers, and this has led Millward Brown, in conjunction with Eucita, to come up the first text-analysis tool adapted for Chinese-speaking regions.

Text 100's Aedhmar Hynes on the importance of digital PR
Nov 30, 2010
Angelia Seetoh

SINGAPORE – Aedhmar Hynes, CEO of Text 100 International, recently sat down with Campaign to discuss why a digital presence and a sound digital communications strategy is vital for companies today.

Fox International appoints Text 100 as its PR agency in Malaysia
Aug 12, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

KUALA LUMPUR - Fox International Channels (FIC) has appointed Text 100 as its PR agency to promote and strengthen its brands in Malaysia

Mega mall VivoCity selects Text 100 for PR in Xi'an
Jul 20, 2010
Jane Leung

BEIJING – Text 100 China has been appointed as the public relations agency for the opening of Asian mega mall VivoCity in Xi’an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

