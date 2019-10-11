Search
ted royer
Oct 11, 2019
Time's Up shares 'deep disappointment' in open letter to LIA after Ted Royer speech
'By handing Royer the mic, you disempowered attendees in the audience who would have otherwise chosen not to attend his talk.'
Sep 29, 2014
Treat clients as you would lovers: Ted Royer
SPIKES ASIA - Ted Royer of Droga5 began proceedings at the final day of Spikes Asia by examining the similarities between agency-client relationships and romantic bonds.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins