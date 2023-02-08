tcp

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP
Feb 8, 2023
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP

A seasoned PR elite, Liu believes strong story-telling is the most effective way to establish brand image, engage with consumers and drive top line results.

Dear client: Thank you for cancelling our work
Jun 2, 2020
Ad Nut

Dear client: Thank you for cancelling our work

Wunderman Thompson's Thailand ECD was bummed that a huge campaign for TCP Group got pulled due to the pandemic. Until he looked into what else the client has been up to.

