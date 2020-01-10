Search
Jan 10, 2020
The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia
Marketers of sugary drinks and sodium-laden snacks will need to embrace healthier trends and watch their messaging to win over regulators and consumers alike.
May 11, 2017
Taxing robots
How will society cope with the AI driven jobs revolution?
Jun 15, 2012
Australian electronics retailer Kogan 'taxes' IE7 users
AUSTRALIA - Frustrated with customers still using outdated browser Internet Explorer 7, Kogan.com has implemented a 6.8 per cent 'tax' on any transaction made on their site using the browser in what they claim is not a marketing stunt.
