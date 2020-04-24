tatler
Tatler Asia Group chairman: Luxury industry will weather the storm
Tatler boss believes in uncertain times brands are more prone to concentrate spend in "media they really believe in", and is optimistic about luxury's future outlook.
Hong Kong Tatler hosts party to unveil redesign
The Hong Kong Tatler hosted luxury-industry guests for a party celebrating its redesign Tuesday night at Azure in Hong Kong. Edipresse Asia’s chairman, CEO and regional group publisher, Barrie C Goodridge, told guests about the benefits of the new design, which will be rolled out across seven sister editions in Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Macau), all of which will host their own launch events in coming weeks.
Edipresse appoints Zita Ong and April Hsu as MDs for Hong Kong and China, respectively
HONG KONG - International publishing group Edipresse has appointed Zita Ong and April Hsu as MDs of its Hong Kong and China office, respectively.
