tarun deo
Nov 20, 2019
This Singapore Police Force campaign shows why language matters
Is language in campaigns more loaded than we think—or is it just a matter of differing styles?
Jun 24, 2013
Tarun Deo joins GolinHarris as MD for Singapore and Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE – GolinHarris has appointed Tarun Deo as managing director of Singapore and regional managing director of Southeast Asia.
Mar 13, 2012
Scoot appoints Fleishman-Hillard for Singapore and APAC
SINGAPORE - Scoot, a low-cost long-haul airline under Singapore Airlines, has appointed Fleishman-Hillard International Communications to manage its corporate communications and media relations activities in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific region.
