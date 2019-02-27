Search
tara ford
1 day ago
The Monkeys' Tara Ford's remit expands, takes on dual role at Accenture Song
Ford has consistently taken home metals at every significant international award show including the most recent, the Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes with the ‘The First Digital Nation’ for the Government of Tuvalu campaign.
Feb 27, 2019
"Everything would be better if we had more women": Tara Ford
We talk to the executive creative director of DDB Sydney about the idea of being labelled a "female ECD", the lack of role models for women in advertising and raising four children alongside a successful career.
