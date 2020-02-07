Search
superson
Feb 7, 2020
Delete all memories of your ex forever, brought to you by Google
This Valentine's Day, Google wants to help singletons purge themselves of any memories of a former lover.
Aug 29, 2019
An absurdist exaggeration with industry parallels: Superson's Antti Toivonen on his TIFF film entry
Five questions for Antti Toivonen, the head of Singapore creative agency Superson. His most recently written film, 'Are You Hungry' is headed to the Toronto International Film Festival.
May 14, 2019
Freelance-based agency Superson launches in Singapore
Inspired by the rise in self-employment and the shared economy, Finland-based independent touts a more agile agency model while bringing strategist Martin Roll on as an advisor.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins