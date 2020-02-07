superson

Delete all memories of your ex forever, brought to you by Google
Feb 7, 2020
Ad Nut

This Valentine's Day, Google wants to help singletons purge themselves of any memories of a former lover.

An absurdist exaggeration with industry parallels: Superson's Antti Toivonen on his TIFF film entry
Aug 29, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Five questions for Antti Toivonen, the head of Singapore creative agency Superson. His most recently written film, 'Are You Hungry' is headed to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Freelance-based agency Superson launches in Singapore
May 14, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Inspired by the rise in self-employment and the shared economy, Finland-based independent touts a more agile agency model while bringing strategist Martin Roll on as an advisor.

