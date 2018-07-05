Search
superheroes
1 day ago
Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for global Yoga campaign
Consumer electronics brand embraces functionality over bells and whistles as it seeks to stand out in competitive market in a campaign by SuperHeroes.
Jul 5, 2018
Why Superheroes will soon be landing in APAC
Amsterdam-based independent creative agency plans to open a shop in Singapore in the next few months.
Oct 5, 2016
Asus unveils madcap 'streetsourced' ad
Aliens and dinosaurs feature in a commercial scripted by random people on the street.
Sep 24, 2014
Don't focus on technology when marketing technology: SuperHeroes
SPIKES ASIA - “We save the world from boring advertising,” Rogier Vijverberg, executive creative director and founder of Amsterdam-based agency SuperHeroes, boldly declared during his seminar Tuesday afternoon.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins