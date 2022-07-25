sun life

Sun Life calls for media agency pitch
Jul 25, 2022
Shawn Lim

Sun Life calls for media agency pitch

The financial company is looking for a regional media agency to cover media planning services for its six markets in Asia.

NBA's Southeast Asia activities attract Sun Life partnership
Sep 4, 2013
Byravee Iyer

NBA's Southeast Asia activities attract Sun Life partnership

MANILA - The National Basketball Association has partnered with financial services company Sun Life Financial to promote the league in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Golin Harris charges Jeremy Walker to lead sports marketing and branded entertainment
Aug 25, 2010
Benjamin Li

Golin Harris charges Jeremy Walker to lead sports marketing and branded entertainment

HONG KONG - Golin Harris has appointed Jeremy Walker (pictured) as head of sports marketing and branded entertainment in a joint partnership initiative with IPG sister company Octagon.

