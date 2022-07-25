Search
sun life
Jul 25, 2022
Sun Life calls for media agency pitch
The financial company is looking for a regional media agency to cover media planning services for its six markets in Asia.
Sep 4, 2013
NBA's Southeast Asia activities attract Sun Life partnership
MANILA - The National Basketball Association has partnered with financial services company Sun Life Financial to promote the league in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Aug 25, 2010
Golin Harris charges Jeremy Walker to lead sports marketing and branded entertainment
HONG KONG - Golin Harris has appointed Jeremy Walker (pictured) as head of sports marketing and branded entertainment in a joint partnership initiative with IPG sister company Octagon.
