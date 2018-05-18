Search
sujatha maniya
2 days ago
Women to Watch 2023: Sujatha Maniya, EssenceMediacom
Establishing a new HR team for a major global merger is no mean feat, but Sujatha Maniya not only pulled it off but excelled, resulting in high employee engagement scores for EssenceMediacom, all while leading with her signature style of grace, humanity, and humour.
May 18, 2018
Is unconscious bias training really any good?
The term 'unconscious bias' is bandied about with inclusion and diversity policies across the region. But what does it look like? And what, if anything, can really be done about it?
