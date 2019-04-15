stunts

APAC marketing stunts: A collection of the strangest (and stupidest) on-the-street promotions
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

APAC marketing stunts: A collection of the strangest (and stupidest) on-the-street promotions

Clowns. A bear. A subway-riding cat. A giant pineapple. A giant tissue pack. A bunch of small coffins. People with big pills on their heads. What do all these things have in common? They all feature in this historical collection of strange and/or ill-advised on-the-ground promotional stunts by APAC brands.

It's time for brands to call time on plastic stunts
Apr 15, 2019
Malcolm Poynton

It's time for brands to call time on plastic stunts

When yet another brand uses the plastic crisis as a PR stunt, they ignore the fact that they are mostly responsible for the state we are in.

KFC creates mini restaurant in US city of Portland
Dec 18, 2017
Ad Nut

KFC creates mini restaurant in US city of Portland

The chicken restaurant that never seems to run out of big ideas for stunts grabs onto the small-food trend in its latest headline-grabbing initiative.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

3 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

4 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

5 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

6 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

7 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

8 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

10 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses