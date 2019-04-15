Search
APAC marketing stunts: A collection of the strangest (and stupidest) on-the-street promotions
Clowns. A bear. A subway-riding cat. A giant pineapple. A giant tissue pack. A bunch of small coffins. People with big pills on their heads. What do all these things have in common? They all feature in this historical collection of strange and/or ill-advised on-the-ground promotional stunts by APAC brands.
Apr 15, 2019
It's time for brands to call time on plastic stunts
When yet another brand uses the plastic crisis as a PR stunt, they ignore the fact that they are mostly responsible for the state we are in.
Dec 18, 2017
KFC creates mini restaurant in US city of Portland
The chicken restaurant that never seems to run out of big ideas for stunts grabs onto the small-food trend in its latest headline-grabbing initiative.
