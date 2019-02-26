stephen li

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Li is on gardening leave until November and a search for a replacement is underway.

Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent
Feb 26, 2019
Megan Gell

We explore some of the major preoccupations of today's media-agency world, from consultancy expansion to building the right talent pipeline.

Let's stay human in 2017
Dec 23, 2016
Stephen Li

Embracing data and real-time metrics ought not to be done at the expense of building lasting brand love, writes OMD's Asia-Pacific CEO, Stephen Li

Why Stephen Li left MEC to join OMD: Exclusive interview
Oct 27, 2015
Emily Tan

HONG KONG - Five days into his new job as Asia-Pacific CEO of OMD, Stephen Li gave the first interview in his new role to Campaign Asia-Pacific on a visit to Hong Kong last Friday.

OMD hires Stephen Li from MEC as APAC CEO
Apr 15, 2015
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Stephen Li, currently APAC CEO for GroupM agency MEC, will move into the same role with Omnicom's OMD, as the current OMD APAC head, Steve Blakeman, moves to a "senior global role" with OMD in London.

MEC most competitive in APAC pitches: RECMA
Jun 26, 2014
Matthew Miller

ASIA-PACIFIC - GroupM's MEC has claimed the title of most competitive agency in Asia-Pacific, according to the latest Compitches report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry).

