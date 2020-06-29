starbucks
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Samuel Fung, Starbucks
A solid knowledge of Starbucks' inner workings has helped Fung apply more holistic brand messaging in his APAC marketing role.
Food fight: Mock-meat brands want Asians to rethink what they eat
Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat need to fight the pandemic, a heterogeneous market and price-conscious consumers to make a deeper dent in the region.
When brands and agencies do transgender and non-binary people justice
Starbucks and New Zealand telco Spark restore faith that advertising can make a difference by creating empathy for people who deserve a lot of it—but get very little.
Starbucks reaffirms commitment to China amidst virus fears
"There is no other coffee brand in China that has the distribution points that we do."
Starbucks opens signing store in Penang
The fourth of its kind worldwide, the outlet aims to provide service, job opportunities and a gathering place for the city's Deaf community.
China’s Sinopec launches coffee brand with 27,000 locations
The petrol company aims to sell three types of coffee branded like gasoline varieties at its convenience stores nationwide.
