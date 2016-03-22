sri widowati

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sri Widowati, Danone
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sri Widowati, Danone

As Danone’s marketing lead, Wido is shouldering the responsibility of crafting strategies for local iconic brands that touch 140 million Indonesian lives.

Facebook appoints Sri Widowati as head of Indonesia
Mar 22, 2016
Gabey Goh

Facebook appoints Sri Widowati as head of Indonesia

JAKARTA - Facebook has appointed Sri (Wido) Widowati as its head in Indonesia, where the social platform is seeing increased interest among brands for its offerings.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

1 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

4 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

5 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

6 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

7 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

9 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

10 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI