Search
sri widowati
22 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sri Widowati, Danone
As Danone’s marketing lead, Wido is shouldering the responsibility of crafting strategies for local iconic brands that touch 140 million Indonesian lives.
Mar 22, 2016
Facebook appoints Sri Widowati as head of Indonesia
JAKARTA - Facebook has appointed Sri (Wido) Widowati as its head in Indonesia, where the social platform is seeing increased interest among brands for its offerings.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins