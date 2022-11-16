sponsor

Amul kicks off with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of World Cup 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Campaign India Team

Amul kicks off with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of World Cup 2022

The dairy brand has partnered with the Argentinean and Portuguese national teams for the tournament

'What is Peppa?' trailer injects much Chineseness into British cartoon
Jan 18, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

'What is Peppa?' trailer injects much Chineseness into British cartoon

The Chinese internet has oinked in approval for a Peppa Pig ad that is half a movie trailer and half a sponsor promo for China Mobile.

Sports marketing in Asia:
Sep 25, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Sports marketing in Asia: "It's not the future, it's now"

Social livestreaming, drones and eSports may be poised to take off, but with the next three Olympic games all set in this region, traditional sports sponsorships and local events still promise big growth potential for larger brands, says global agency CSM.

How Mercedes-Benz is steering toward younger buyers
Aug 2, 2017
Rick Boost

How Mercedes-Benz is steering toward younger buyers

Campaign hit the road during the automaker's recent Ultra Singapore sponsorship activation, with questions about marketing to aspirational millennials.

