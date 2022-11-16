Search
Nov 16, 2022
Amul kicks off with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of World Cup 2022
The dairy brand has partnered with the Argentinean and Portuguese national teams for the tournament
Jan 18, 2019
'What is Peppa?' trailer injects much Chineseness into British cartoon
The Chinese internet has oinked in approval for a Peppa Pig ad that is half a movie trailer and half a sponsor promo for China Mobile.
Sep 25, 2017
Sports marketing in Asia: "It's not the future, it's now"
Social livestreaming, drones and eSports may be poised to take off, but with the next three Olympic games all set in this region, traditional sports sponsorships and local events still promise big growth potential for larger brands, says global agency CSM.
Aug 2, 2017
How Mercedes-Benz is steering toward younger buyers
Campaign hit the road during the automaker's recent Ultra Singapore sponsorship activation, with questions about marketing to aspirational millennials.
