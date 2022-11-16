Amul kicks off with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of World Cup 2022

Amul has tied up with the Portugal national team as a regional partner for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

This follows the brand tying up with the Argentina national team as a regional partner for the tournament. With this, Amul gets rights to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, arguably the two best footballers of the current generation.

#Amul Topical: Amul is the proud regional sponsor of the Portugal football team! pic.twitter.com/RVHWmmzlwe — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 15, 2022

Jayen Mehta, chief operating officer, Amul, said, “Amul is proud to announce its association with the Portugal Football Federation. Football is a global sport and has a huge fan following in India too. Sports and nutrition go hand in hand and through this association we encourage the football fans of India to take up physical fitness and nutrition for a healthy lifestyle. Portugal have some of the best the footballers in the world like Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. They play a passionate game of football thus enthralling the fans. We wish the team the very best in the upcoming World Cup as they play with energy and enthusiasm that resonates well with the vibrancy that Amul as a brand represents and we are looking forward to a great association over the next one year."

Amul had announced the partnership with Argentina through a social media post in September.