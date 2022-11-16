Marketing PR News
Campaign India Team
Nov 16, 2022

Amul kicks off with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of World Cup 2022

The dairy brand has partnered with the Argentinean and Portuguese national teams for the tournament

Amul kicks off with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of World Cup 2022
Amul has tied up with the Portugal national team as a regional partner for the FIFA World Cup 2022. 
 
This follows the brand tying up with the Argentina national team as a regional partner for the tournament. With this, Amul gets rights to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, arguably the two best footballers of the current generation.
 
 
Jayen Mehta, chief operating officer, Amul, said, “Amul is proud to announce its association with the Portugal Football Federation. Football is a global sport and has a huge fan following in India too. Sports and nutrition go hand in hand and through this association we encourage the football fans of India to take up physical fitness and nutrition for a healthy lifestyle. Portugal have some of the best the footballers in the world like Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. They play a passionate game of football thus enthralling the fans. We wish the team the very best in the upcoming World Cup as they play with energy and enthusiasm that resonates well with the vibrancy that Amul as a brand represents and we are looking forward to a great association over the next one year."
 
Amul had announced the partnership with Argentina through a social media post in September.
 

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Adidas reunites its global football family ahead of the FIFA World Cup
Advertising
Nov 14, 2022
Campaign India Team

Adidas reunites its global football family ahead of ...

Why Amul, India's favourite Dairy brand is pivoting to regional language messaging
Analysis
Aug 8, 2022
Campaign India Team

Why Amul, India's favourite Dairy brand is pivoting ...

Human rights bodies call on fans to boycott World Cup quarter-final
Advertising
Nov 17, 2022
Ben Bold

Human rights bodies call on fans to boycott World ...

Nike's World Cup ad brings together footballers past, present and future
Advertising
Nov 16, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Nike's World Cup ad brings together footballers ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.