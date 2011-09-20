spikes academy

Spikes Asia 2024 opens for submissions, jury presidents announced
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia 2024 opens for submissions, jury presidents announced

Entries are now officially open for Spikes Asia, with the creative awards also announcing its jury president line-up and the return of Spikes Academy in person for 2024.

Spikes Academy draws enthusiastic participation for third year
Sep 20, 2011
Noor Azhar

Spikes Academy draws enthusiastic participation for third year

SPIKES ASIA - Now in its third year, the Cheil Worldwide-sponsored Spikes Academy saw another group of very enthusiastic creative students from eight Asian countries come together for two-and-a-half days. Noor Azhar, Spikes Academy tutor, reports.

An impressive display of talent marks the finale of Spikes Asia
Sep 22, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

An impressive display of talent marks the finale of Spikes Asia

SINGAPORE - An impressive awards line-up marked a spectacular end to the three-day Spikes Asia 2010 event which attracted over 1,400 delegates.

Spikes Academy winners announced
Sep 22, 2010
Kate Nicholson

Spikes Academy winners announced

SINGAPORE – A team consisting of Marcus Lim from Singapore, Sammy Ma from Hong Kong and Khushboo Harma from India have won the top prize for the campaign they developed during the Spikes Academy at Spikes Asia 2010.

