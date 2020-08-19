sph
SPH to cut 140 roles to offset 'severe' impact of Covid-19 on ad revenue
Advertisers have cut back media spend throughout the pandemic, despite readership increasing.
SPH seeks to conserve costs, braces for prolonged COVID-19 impact
As media revenues continue to shrink in first half results, publisher warns of COVID-19 hit to all its businesses.
SPH print newspaper ad sales dive 20% on year
Singapore Press Holdings operating profit falls 28% in the first quarter as property portfolio again offsets media struggles.
SPH media profits plunge; introduces ‘integrated’ sales approach to boost ad spend
A sobering outlook from Singapore’s publishing giant in its 2018/9 financial year results, as it gets underway with a streamlining strategy.
SPH media revenues continue slide
Shortened holiday ad period and slowing print revenues weigh on results in first half of fiscal year.
SPH media revenue drops 10% over the past year
But digital subscriptions at the Singapore media publisher are on the rise.
