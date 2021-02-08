spca
In a dog-eat-dog world, a Hong Kong campaign woofs for equality
Love knows no pedigree, it’s time humans caught up with that fact.
Cruelty inflicted on humans to spotlight cruelty inflicted on dogs
A pro bono campaign by Forsman & Bodenfors for the Singapore SPCA highlights the barbarity of electric-shock collars used in dog training.
SPCA hijacks video conferencing backgrounds to promote pet adoption
Singapore's animal protection organisation and Forsman&Bodenfors want you to put your virtual backgrounds to work on behalf of animals who need real homes.
SPCA, DDB raise awareness of cramped conditions at battery farms
Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), in partnership with DDB and Tribal DDB Hong Kong, directs the public's attention to the living conditions of chickens at battery farms.
SPCA | Dog Adoption Campaign | Singapore
The Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), has launched a series of ZoCards in Singapore, to spread the message of how dogs are, and can always be man's best friend.
