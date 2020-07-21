south east asia
'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': Lazada Group CMO
Mary Zhou is employing brand connections, shoppertainment, virtual malls and the ecommerce giant's Super Brand Day concept to drive growth in Southeast Asia's cutthroat online-retail sector.
"You can't win Southeast Asia without winning Indonesia" says Go-Jek founder
The founders of two of Indonesia's most successful companies talk growth strategies and international competition in their country's highly attractive market environment.
Programmatic in Southeast Asia: Xaxis
Xaxis Asia-Pacific has released its Programmatic in South East Asia: 2015 in Review report, which shows a 45 percent overall growth for programmatic in the region.
Asian consumers still find marketing content irrelevant: Experian
SINGAPORE - Personalised mail reaches 74 percent of Asian consumers, but 70 percent find the content irrelevant, according to a study by Experian Marketing Services Asia Pacific.
Y&R's Sanjay Bhasin expands role in Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE - Y&R’s chief executive for Thailand and Indonchina, Sanjay Bhasin, will take on the additional role of Southeast Asia chief executive.
Discovery Channel, HP partner on integrated campaign across SEA
SINGAPORE - The Discovery Channel and IT provider HP has partnered for six weeks on an integrated campaign across Southeast Asia for the network’s Mythbusters series and HP’s Folio notebook.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins