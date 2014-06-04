Search
2 days ago
David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal
The CEO of newly-rebranded Accenture Song tells Campaign why they chose the name and why Droga5 will remain distinct.
Jun 4, 2014
Will Coke's song-lyric bottles outdo last summer's nicknames?
SHANGHAI - Coca-Cola's latest summer campaign in China, again plays with the brand's iconic bottle packaging as the launchpad for both shareability and saleability.
Jul 15, 2010
Ex-Google senior executive starts group buying portal Didatuan.com
BEIJING – Song Zhongjie, ex-Google general manager of sales for China, has launched a group buying portal Didatuan.com.
