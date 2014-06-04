song

David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

The CEO of newly-rebranded Accenture Song tells Campaign why they chose the name and why Droga5 will remain distinct.

Will Coke's song-lyric bottles outdo last summer's nicknames?
Jun 4, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Will Coke's song-lyric bottles outdo last summer's nicknames?

SHANGHAI - Coca-Cola's latest summer campaign in China, again plays with the brand's iconic bottle packaging as the launchpad for both shareability and saleability.

Ex-Google senior executive starts group buying portal Didatuan.com
Jul 15, 2010
Jane Leung

Ex-Google senior executive starts group buying portal Didatuan.com

BEIJING – Song Zhongjie, ex-Google general manager of sales for China, has launched a group buying portal Didatuan.com.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

3 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

4 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

5 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

7 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

8 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

9 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

10 As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon