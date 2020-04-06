Search
Apr 6, 2020
Sojern cuts half of global workforce; senior APAC roles affected
The travel adtech firm's VP of APAC is among those affected by severe cost-cutting in an attempt to "weather the storm".
Feb 22, 2019
Travel marketers betting big on digital advertising in 2019
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Sojern’s latest report shows marketers in all travel verticals are increasing digital spend, but have a range of business concerns.
Oct 18, 2017
Japan wants 40 million visitors in 2020. First it has to find them.
Japan has set the ambitious goal of increasing inbound tourist visits from around 28 million this year to 40 million in 2020. The managing director of Sojern explains how data and programmatic buying can help.
Jul 13, 2016
Lessons from sifting Hari Raya Puasa travel trends
Data analysis yields insights for travel marketers, writes Sojern's Russell Young.
