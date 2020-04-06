sojern

Sojern cuts half of global workforce; senior APAC roles affected
Apr 6, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The travel adtech firm's VP of APAC is among those affected by severe cost-cutting in an attempt to "weather the storm".

Travel marketers betting big on digital advertising in 2019
Feb 22, 2019
Staff Reporters

Travel marketers betting big on digital advertising in 2019

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Sojern’s latest report shows marketers in all travel verticals are increasing digital spend, but have a range of business concerns.

Japan wants 40 million visitors in 2020. First it has to find them.
Oct 18, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Japan wants 40 million visitors in 2020. First it has to find them.

Japan has set the ambitious goal of increasing inbound tourist visits from around 28 million this year to 40 million in 2020. The managing director of Sojern explains how data and programmatic buying can help.

Lessons from sifting Hari Raya Puasa travel trends
Jul 13, 2016
Russell Young

Lessons from sifting Hari Raya Puasa travel trends

Data analysis yields insights for travel marketers, writes Sojern's Russell Young.

