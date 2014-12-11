Search
4 days ago
Korea: The Asian Tiger’s cultural leap
How South Korea leveraged ‘soft power’ and cultural dominance in its killer marketing strategy.
Dec 11, 2014
Hong Kong trumps Shanghai as an 'engaging city': Weber Shandwick
GREATER CHINA - Hong Kong beats Shanghai in terms of ‘soft power’ credentials, according to a new study by Weber Shandwick.
Jan 12, 2011
Ogilvy forum initiates dialogue on cultivating business growth with soft power
BEIJING – Ogilvy executives and staff, clients and industry peers gathered in Beijing yesterday to explore the compelling case for cultivating business growth with soft power.
