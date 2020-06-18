Search
smart speaker
Jun 18, 2020
Smart speaker ads on the increase in China
The platform also delivers much higher conversions than other digital ads, according to a report from Mininglamp Technology.
Feb 3, 2020
Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.
Sep 19, 2019
Smart speakers: A viable advertising medium in China
TOP OF THE CHARTS: About 76% of consumers don’t mind advertising on smart speakers if the ad matches the content, according to a repot from OMD.
