Slack hands global media AOR to Mediahub
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

The workplace messaging app, recently acquired by Salesforce, spent more than half of its fiscal Q3 revenue on sales and marketing.

5 brands/sectors to watch in Japan in 2018
Dec 19, 2017
David Blecken

Our pick of companies set to drive an increase in marketing activity in their respective fields.

Must-have apps for busy event professionals
Sep 4, 2017
Darren J Kerr

There’s a huge array of event apps, but what apps do eventprofs carry on their smartphones and laptops?

