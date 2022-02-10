Search
2 days ago
Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite condom ads for Valentine's Day
Frisky film festival: Whether you love or hate this day devoted to lovers, please enjoy this roundup of some of our most-adored condom campaigns.
Feb 10, 2022
Condom brand goes for the soft sell
A new spot for Skyn condoms by UltraSuperNew Tokyo shows a couple engaging in a unique style of foreplay that involves marshmallows and other squishy items.
May 5, 2021
Watch blindfolded lovers identify their mates by touch
A new Japan campaign for Skyn Condoms by UltraSuperNew Tokyo isn't as titillating as it could be, but makes its point in a market-appropriate way.
May 22, 2015
CASE STUDY: Skyn condoms get on the softer side of Japanese couples
TOKYO - In a market saturated with 'thin' condoms, Skyn condoms and agency Ultra Super New aimed to create a vehicle for Japanese couples to talk about their sexual preferences in a culturally sensitive way.
