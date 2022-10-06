shufen goh

AAMS announces new leadership and members
Oct 6, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

AAMS announces new leadership and members

The association names a new president, and will debut a Pitch Best Practice guide to shift mindsets on pitching.

Agencies need a new model: Media360Summit
Feb 24, 2015
David Blecken

Agencies need a new model: Media360Summit

Developing a better means of remuneration was top of mind for agency network heads.

Agency holding companies shows signs of financial recovery; Sir Martin Sorrell comments
Mar 12, 2010
Anita Davis

Agency holding companies shows signs of financial recovery; Sir Martin Sorrell comments

ASIA-PACIFIC - Holding companies took a predictable knock in Asia and around the world last year, but the signs are now generally positive.

