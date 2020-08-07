show
iQiyi to focus on driving product sales through content, says CMO
The Chinese video streamer is ramping up its offline activities like pop-up stores based on their original content.
iQiyi uses interactive AR billboards to promote variety show
Face recognition and AR helped drive voting and online buzz for Idol Producer.
Audi steps up VR game with digital showroom
Car-design experience is not just a gimmick for the Singapore Motorshow, but the future of personalised customer pampering, according to the brand.
BMW and Brilliance to launch China-only Zhi Nuo sub-brand
SHANGHAI - BMW and its Chinese partner Brilliance Auto are setting up a new sub-brand for the domestic market called Zhi Nuo, which loosely translates into English as ‘The Promise’.
Clemenger BBDO dominate Campaign's Creative Rankings
ASIA-PACIFIC - Clemenger BBDO Melbourne is the most successful Asia-Pacific creative agency so far in 2011, according to the most recently updated version of Campaign’s Creative Rankings.
