iQiyi to focus on driving product sales through content, says CMO
Aug 7, 2020
Carol Huang

iQiyi to focus on driving product sales through content, says CMO

The Chinese video streamer is ramping up its offline activities like pop-up stores based on their original content.

iQiyi uses interactive AR billboards to promote variety show
Jun 2, 2020
Carol Huang

iQiyi uses interactive AR billboards to promote variety show

Face recognition and AR helped drive voting and online buzz for Idol Producer.

Audi steps up VR game with digital showroom
Jan 13, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Audi steps up VR game with digital showroom

Car-design experience is not just a gimmick for the Singapore Motorshow, but the future of personalised customer pampering, according to the brand.

BMW and Brilliance to launch China-only Zhi Nuo sub-brand
Mar 20, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BMW and Brilliance to launch China-only Zhi Nuo sub-brand

SHANGHAI - BMW and its Chinese partner Brilliance Auto are setting up a new sub-brand for the domestic market called Zhi Nuo, which loosely translates into English as ‘The Promise’.

Clemenger BBDO dominate Campaign's Creative Rankings
Jun 21, 2011
Staff Reporters

Clemenger BBDO dominate Campaign's Creative Rankings

ASIA-PACIFIC - Clemenger BBDO Melbourne is the most successful Asia-Pacific creative agency so far in 2011, according to the most recently updated version of Campaign’s Creative Rankings.

